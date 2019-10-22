Home Business

Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel pay government over Rs 4500 crore in spectrum dues

The sparring telcos -- some of which are reeling under acute financial stress and are seeking immediate relief measures -- have made the payment towards deferred spectrum liability.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

spectrum, DOT

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have paid the Telecom Department over Rs 4,500 crore in spectrum dues in the last three to four days, according to sources.

Sources said that the payments came in before the due date.

The sparring telcos -- some of which are reeling under acute financial stress and are seeking immediate relief measures -- have made the payment towards deferred spectrum liability (or instalment payment for radiowaves bought in past auctions) which fell due on October 21.

While Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has paid Rs 1,133 crore to the Department of Telecom, Vodafone Idea has made Rs 2,421 crore payment towards spectrum dues.

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 977 crore.

Taken together, these three players have paid over Rs 4,531 crore towards spectrum dues late last week.

Emails sent to Reliance Jio and Airtel went unanswered, while a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said that the company does not comment on matters that are business as usual.

The government, in March last year, enhanced the number of annual instalments for spectrum payment from 10 to 16 years to provide a breather to the debt-laden telecom sector.

But with the industry reeling under financial stress, Vodafone Group Chairman Gerard Kleisterlee and CEO Nick Read recently met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, as the company sought a two-year moratorium on deferred spectrum payments, and other relief measures from the government.

The British telecom giant has asserted that it is focused on the successful integration of business between Vodafone and Idea.

The telecom sector has been battered by falling tariffs, eroding profitability and mounting debt in the face of stiff competition triggered by disruptive offerings of Reliance Jio.

The industry has been seeking urgent relief such as cut in levies like licence fee and spectrum charges, and release of GST input tax credit locked up with the government.

In a sector stung by policy and regulatory issues, battlelines have been drawn more recently over the contentious matter of call connect charges, where the regulator is reviewing whether or not the zero termination charge regime should be pushed back from the originally-stated timeline of January 1, 2020.

Reliance Jio has alleged that any review of call connect charges by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) "sabotages" the Prime Minister's vision for Digital India, and will hit not only the regulator's credibility but also investor confidence as the move protects vested interests of some old operators.

Bharti Airtel has favoured the continuation of call connect charges till 2022.

Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL too have favoured levying of the interconnect usage charge (IUC), currently 6 paise per minute, on every incoming calls from the network of other operators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Jio Vodafone Idea Spectrum
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp