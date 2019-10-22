Home Business

‘Sale of electric vehicle sans battery can cut initial ownership cost’

Rissala Electric Motors recently forayed into electric vehicles to cash in on the burgeoning market.

Published: 22nd October 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

Rissala Electric Motors recently forayed into electric vehicles to cash in on the burgeoning market. The company, which has already set up three production facilities, is currently considering setting up a lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit, besides a series of battery charging stations with solar panels across cities. Produced under the brand name Evolet, it will soon start exports to Asia Pacific and Middle East markets, tells CEO Squadron Leadre Prerana Chaturvedi in an interview with Sunitha Natti:

When did the company start operations? What does it offer?
Rissala Electric Motors operates in various business verticals such as hospitality, wellness, lifestyle, sports and progressive agriculture. The company was incorporated in June 2019 and registered the brand ‘Evolet’ in August. Products were formally launched in September, while commercial operations began in October. The team is led by veteran defence officers with over two decades experience in providing electric scooters and motorcycles for the armed forces, cantonment and air bases. The team is further strengthened with talents joining from IITs and German, French and Italian scientists on technological front.

What is Evolet’s USP, given that electric variants are mushrooming?
Evolet offers a look into the future of world-class electric vehicles with an eye towards sustainability and a range of offerings including new-age electric scooters, motorcycles, quad bikes, ambulances and buses. Our manufacturing facilities are situated in Haryana, Hyderabad and Chennai, with a total of 13 products across segments.
Chennai-based AMS Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd is the chief engineering and design house of our electric buses, and holds ARAI certification and all homologation under its name. Further, AMS and REM will produce electric buses to meet the requirements of government agencies. We have heavily invested in building IT infrastructure along with R&D. Most of our components in the power train segment have been designed with German technology, while our products go through stringent tests and are approved by ARAI, ICAT and all regulatory bodies. Many top models are IoT-enabled, giving riders information on battery health, charging status, and security tracking on the phone using GPS. Efficient after-sales service, quick availability of spare parts, and light-weight swappable batteries are Evolet’s topmost strategies for ensuring high customer satisfaction.

As the company evolves, what growth hurdles do you foresee?
High infrastructure and set-up costs are key barriers. Besides, initial ownership cost, lack of understanding about life cycle savings, lack of investments in EV manufacturing, supply constraints, fluctuating raw material prices, non-existent public charging infrastructure, higher capacity batteries and import duty on batteries are some other crucial challenges. In general, EV acceptability as a preferred vehicle rather than an optional vehicle and awareness for end-users is lacking.

What are the growth opportunities in India vs other emerging economies?
Government has been pushing EVs with incentives to buyers and manufacturers. The real impetus came in 2019-20 budget wherein import duty reduction and GST reduction were announced. Income tax waiver of up to `1.5 lakh on EV loan is upfront incentive and will boost financing. But the issue of initial high cost will remain as a deterrent and companies and financial institutions have to offer innovative finance schemes. Most interesting would be leasing of battery.
Battery cost is almost 30-40 per cent of the total vehicle cost. If companies can sell vehicles without battery, it will reduce initial ownership cost thus making it lucrative. Battery leasing can be an additional source of revenue and won’t burden consumers as costs are at par with monthly fuel bills.

How much did you invest so far? Any fresh investments in the pipeline?
We invested in R&D and building IT infrastructure to support our complete plant production at Haryana, Hyderabad and Chennai. We earmarked `150 crore for pan-India operations and production and we are making the investments in a phased manner.

Can you throw some light on production capacity?
Our Bilaspur facility has a capacity to produce 3 lakh two-wheelers per annum and a built-up area of 1 lakh square feet. Both Hyderabad and Chennai facilities are fully-equipped to churn out 1,000 buses per annum. We are establishing pan-India network with distribution, sales, service, and customer support network is being set up in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. We also plan to set up a Lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility, besides setting up a series of battery charging stations with solar panels across cities. Evolet has also identified key export markets within Asia Pacific and the Middle East and plans to start exporting products by 2020.

In terms of tax structure — rebates and concessions — is it encouraging for consumers?
Under the `10,000-crore FAME scheme, subsidy on EVs are given to three and four-wheelers for commercial and fleet applications. However, for two-wheelers it’s extended for personal usage. For electric two-wheelers below `1.5 lakh, applicable subsidy will be `20,000-40,000 per vehicle. This can be claimed by the manufacturer and transferred to the customer. In case of electric three-wheelers priced at `5 lakh, subsidy is about `50,000, while for electric cars priced at `15 lakh, the subsidy can go up to `1.5 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electric vehicles
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp