Lakshmi Vilas Bank files complaints against three Facebook accounts for spreading 'fake' news

The bank had unsuccessfully applied to the RBI to merge mortgage lender Indianbulls Housing Finance, which would have given it the required capital.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

MUMBAI: South-based private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday said that it has complained against three Facebook accounts for allegedly spreading defamatory posts about its financial position.

The accounts against which the bank, which has been placed under operational restrictions due to capital constraints by the RBI, also include one named 'Priyanka Gandhi - Future of India'.

The bank had unsuccessfully applied to the RBI to merge mortgage lender Indianbulls Housing Finance, which would have given it the required capital.

A complaint has been lodged with the Chennai police with a request to act against the wrongdoers by seeking the help of the cybercrime officials, the bank said, adding it had also received many enquiries from harried depositors after the posts early this month.

One of the fake messages spoke about the closure of its branches and ATMs, it said in the complaint.

The messages have been spread to cause annoyance, inconvenience, insult, injury, criminal intimidation and ill will against the bank, the bank said.

It was not immediately clear whether the FIR has been registered or not. The complaint comes under a similar one lodged by its peer Yes Bank against rumour-mongers.

All these complaints come at a time when the going is getting tougher in the banking with a few lenders like PMC Bank facing restrictions.

