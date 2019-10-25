Home Business

India’s credit squeeze, NBFC crisis pushes growth to six-year low

Sectors such as auto and real estate have been particularly hit by NBFC credit squeeze and the flow of new lending from NBFCs crashed 60 per cent between April and September 2019.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes.   (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing NBFC crisis and the consequential credit squeeze may severely affect the economic growth, which is likely to be print at a six-year low of 5.5 per cent in FY20, said Fitch Ratings.
Given the sluggish pace of credit offtake, new lending as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) may dip to 6.6 per cent in FY20 from 9.5 per cent in FY19, it added.

"We expect economic growth (in India) to be 5.5 per cent in 2019-2020, before picking up to 6.2 per cent in 2020-2021 and 6.7 per cent in 2021-2022. Nevertheless, growth is likely to significantly below its potential over the next year or so," it said, adding that weakness has been fairly broad-based with both domestic spending and external demand losing momentum.India’s GDP already printed at a six-year of five per cent during the June quarter as against a robust eight per cent recorded the previous year.

Sectors such as auto and real estate have been particularly hit by NBFC credit squeeze and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that the flow of new lending from NBFCs and housing finance companies crashed 60 per cent between April and September 2019. However, relatively better lending by banks mitigated the impact to an extent.

According to Fitch, the success of RBI’s inflation-targeting framework was associated with sharply rising real lending rates since mid-2018. While RBI lowered policy rates, they weren’t fully passed through because of which real borrowing costs have increased, weighing on credit demand.

The lack of monetary policy transmission derives from the combination of high public-sponsored deposit rates against a backdrop of stretched banks’ balance sheets. The competition from public schemes that offer attractive drates to customers, made banks reluctant to cut deposit rates and maintain elevated lending rates to derive better margins.

On its part, the government announced a slew of measures to revive credit and economic growth in general.Among them easing NBFCs’ liquidity position by encouraging banks to purchase high-quality NBFC assets through credit guarantees and additional liquidity besides providing upfront capital infusion into banks and reduction of corporate tax rate are likely to aid growth.

Auto, realty sectors down

Auto and real estate sectors have been hit by this. RBI data shows that the flow of new lending from non-bank sources was down 60 per cent y-o-y in April-September period

Economy decelerated

GDP expanded by a meagre 5 per cent year-on-year, down from 8 per cent a year earlier. This is the lowest growth since 2013. Weakness has been fairly broad-based

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India economic growth Economic slowdown NBFC crisis Credit squeeze RBI
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp