IndiGo orders 300 jets worth $33 billion from Airbus

IndiGo’s fleet of A320neo family aircraft has grown into the world’s largest, with 97 A320neo aircraft operating alongside 128 A320ceos. 

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 300 A320neo Family aircraft, worth at least $33 billion, making one of Airbus’ largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator.  

The order comes two days after India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation instructed IndiGo to change Pratt & Whitney (P&W) powered engines on 16 of its Airbus A320neos, following three separate cases of engine shutdown.

The latest order by India’s largest airline comprises a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft. This will take IndiGo’s total number of A320neo family aircraft orders to 730. 

IndiGo said that the choice of engine manufacturer for this order will be made at a later date. “The fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability. The choice of engine manufacturer for this order will be made at a later date,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, chief of aircraft acquisition and financing officer at IndiGo. 

It is to be noted that IndiGo in June had announced it would order jet engines worth $20 billion from CFM International to power 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft operated by it.

“We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making IndiGo the world’s biggest customer for the A320neo family,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive officer. 

(With online desk inputs)

