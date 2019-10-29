Home Business

Wonderla to set up new amusement park in Odisha

Wonderla Holidays Ltd has planned to establish the amusement park here at an estimated cost of around Rs 350 crore, the land for which has already been purchased.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays Ltd on Tuesday said the company's board has given the nod to set up a new amusement park in Odisha.

"The board has given in-principle approval to evaluate setting up of an amusement park in Odisha consequent to an offer from the government of Odisha.", Wonderla Holidays said in a BSE filing.

In another notification, the company said it would commence construction of a new project in Chennai following approval from the government of Tamil Nadu.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd has planned to establish the amusement park here at an estimated cost of around Rs 350 crore, the land for which has already been purchased.

The company said it had to delay the project following the levy of entertainment tax of 10 per cent by state government over and above the Goods and Services Tax.

"Now, the government of Tamil Nadu has agreed to give exemption to the company from levy of entertainment tax for a period of five years commencing from November 1, 2019," Wonderla Holidays said.

The company said it would begin construction of the Chennai project soon, subject to necessary project approvals by the authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wonderla amusement park Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp