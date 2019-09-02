Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 15.5 to Rs 590

By Express News Service

While the price of non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 15.5 to Rs 590 from Rs 574.5, the oil companies cut down jet fuel price by about 1 per cent, giving relief to the airline industry.

Market-priced or non-subsidised cooking gas price was raised by Rs 15.5 per cylinder, oil companies said in a notification.

Meanwhile, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price in Delhi was cut by Rs 596.62 per kilolitre or 0.9 per cent to Rs 62,698.86 per kilolitre (kl). This is the third straight monthly price reduction. In Mumbai, the country’s busiest airport, ATF price was cut to Rs 61,199.79 per kl from Rs 62,712.17. Jet fuel price was last cut by 5.8 per cent or Rs 3,806.44 per kl on August 1.

State-owned fuel marketing companies revise ATF prices on the first of every month based on average benchmark of international oil price in the previous month. Reduction in ATF rates will bring relief to cash strapped airlines.

The monthly 25 paise per litre rise in kerosene price continued for the 26th month in a row. Rates have been increased by 25 paise per litre every month since July 2016.