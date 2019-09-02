Home Business

India manufacturing PMI drops to a 15-month low in August

This is the 25th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark.

Published: 02nd September 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

A worker engaged in cleaning the manufacturing unit of the Chendamangalam Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society in Kochi on Tuesday (Photo | Melton Antony)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's manufacturing sector activity declined to its 15-month low in August, owing to slower increases in sales, output and employment, a monthly survey said on Monday.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), fell to 51.4 in August, its lowest mark since May 2018, from 52.5 in July, as most survey indicators fell since July to signal a widespread loss of momentum.

This is the 25th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

"August saw an undesirable combination of slowing economic growth and greater cost inflationary pressures in the Indian manufacturing industry," Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit said, adding that "most PMI indices moved lower, including key health-check measures for new orders, output and employment".

India's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

In August, sales expanded at the slowest rate in 15 months, following which production growth and job creation were tamed.

Moreover, factories lowered input buying for the first time since May 2018. "Another worrying sign was the first drop in input buying in 15 months, which reflected a mixture of intentional reductions in stocks and shortages of available finance," Lima said.

The survey noted that competitive pressures and challenging market conditions restricted the upturn.

New orders from overseas also increased at a slower rate in August, with growth the weakest seen since April 2018.

"Until manufacturers are willing to loosen the purse strings, it is difficult to foresee a meaningful rebound in production growth on the horizon," Lima said.

Subdued sales to domestic and international clients, in turn, curbed output growth, which softened to the weakest in a year.

Some survey members also reported cash flow problems and a lack of available finance.

On the employment front, the survey said weak sales prevented manufacturing firms from replacing retirees and voluntary leavers.

Going ahead, goods producers maintained optimistic growth projections, with hopes of a pick-up in demand and marketing efforts predicted to support output in the year ahead.

Sentiment strengthened to a 16-month high. On the prices front, the measure of input costs accelerated to a nine-month high.

"Another factor restricting quantities of purchases was a pick-up in the rate of increase in input prices.

While not alarming, the acceleration in cost inflation may restrict central bank stimulus to the economy in the near-term," Lima said.

The government on Friday also announced its second of the three-part stimulus, merging 10 public sector banks into four with a view to boost credit to help revive the economy.

A week prior to this announcement, the first stimulus package was unveiled that included reduction of taxes, improvement of liquidity in the banking sector (formal and shadow), increased government spending on auto and infrastructure, and accelerated refunds of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

This was followed by liberalisation of foreign investment rules in four sectors -- coal mining, contract manufacturing, single-brand retail and digital media.

A third and possibly last package, expected in the next few days, may deal with issues facing the realty sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMI Purchasing Managers' Index
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp