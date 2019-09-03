Home Business

Hopes pinned on GST cut, festive sales

According to automakers, the sales will revive in the upcoming festive season, when demand reaches the highest level.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The sharp, nine-month-long fall in sales has led to a consequent decline in the total manufacturing output of the sector, with several leading automakers cutting production and laying off staff.

The sharp, nine-month-long fall in sales has led to a consequent decline in the total manufacturing output of the sector, with several leading automakers cutting production and laying off staff.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

A huge contraction in auto sales in the month of August signifies that the steps taken by the Centre to revive the sector didn’t have much effect, according to experts. Passenger vehicles (PV) on an average fell over 30 per cent last month with major carmakers Tata Motors and Honda Cars India registering more than 50 per cent decline in sales.

“The series of announcements on credit availability and reducing the cost of credit that were made do not seem to have percolated down to the NBFCs which support the bulk of finance for the automotive industry. The consumer sentiment also continues to be low and there is clearly a trust deficit in lending money to the dealers,” said Rajan Wadhera, president, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The manufactures also want the government to come up with an integrated incentive based scrappage policy covering all segments of the industry.

With sales across segments on a declining spree for more than a year, automakers are now pinning their hopes on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut and upcoming festive season to revive demand.

“The ability of the industry to provide large discounts is limited and this only highlights need for the government to consider reducing the GST rates from 28 per cent to 18 per cent which would significantly reduce the cost of vehicles and in turn create demand,” Wadhera said, adding “As the festival season is round the corner, it is imperative that these decisions are taken quickly and announced without delay so that the industry could hope for a better festival season that could harbinger a recovery in the industry.”

Amid slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government would take a proposal for lowering GST rate on automobiles to the federal indirect tax body, the GST Council. Earlier, she had announced measures such as directing banks and non-banking financial institution to increase liquidity to the sector, clearing air on the registration of BS-IV vehicles, and deferring higher registrations fees to push the sector.

The GST Council is expected to meet in Goa on 20 September. However, with gross GST collections slipping below Rs 1 lakh crore mark to Rs  98,202 crore in the last month, it would be very difficult for the council to take such steps.

According to automakers, the sales will revive in the upcoming festive season, when demand reaches the highest level. Further, a host of new launches can lure customers to buy vehicles. “We are concerned that the market is falling at a double-digit figure. We are also optimistic and have to wait and watch how the festival season pans out,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO, Maruti Suzuki.  

Maruti’s domestic PV sales fell 36.1 per cent — one of its sharpest dips in the last two decades to 93,173 units last month. This is the second consecutive month when the carmaker’s monthly sales fell below 1 lakh unit mark.

“Marking the onset of the festive season, we will drive positive sentiments with special offers...” said Mayank Pareek, president, PV  unit, Tata Motors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp