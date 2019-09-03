Home Business

Traders seek regulation on e-cigarettes, instead of ban

Senior Delhi High Court lawyer Farrukh Khan said rather than imposing a ban, the government should frame a sound policy on e-cigarettes.

Published: 03rd September 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

E-cigarettes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider a regulatory framework for e-cigarettes instead of a ban on it as proposed by the health ministry. 

The Union health ministry has proposed a ban on the production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes, which is likely to be examined by a Group of Ministers constituted to examine various aspects related to the issue.

ALSO READ: Ordinance on e-cigarettes welcome but only total ban can solve problem

A CAIT statement urged the Centre to review “all aspects of e-cigarettes, including existing global norms, emerging supporting evidence showcasing relative safety in comparison to cigarettes, and potential of these products to supplement tobacco control measures.”

The traders’ body said studies by Public Health England show that Electronic Nicotine Delivery System, also known as vapes, are at least 95 per cent less harmful than cigarettes.

ALSO READ: India's move to ban e-cigarettes flawed: Cancer experts

Vaping products have gained popularity as a ‘harm reduction’ tool for smokers. While cigarette smoke exposes smokers to over 400 toxins and 69 known carcinogens, e-cigarettes provide users with a similar amount of nicotine, without emitting these toxins and cancer-causing chemicals, CAIT claimed. 

According to Euromonitor India, India’s vapor-products market was valued at $15.6 million in 2017 and is seen growing at nearly 60% annually.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smoking cigarette Tobacco E cigarettes E cigarettes ban
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp