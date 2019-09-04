Home Business

Canara Bank board to meet next week to consider Rs 9,000 crore capital infusion

Last week, the government unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four with a view to creating fewer and stronger global-sized lenders.

Published: 04th September 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

canara bank

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public sector lender Canara Bank on Wednesday said its board will meet next week to consider capital infusion of up to Rs 9,000 crore through issuance of preferential equity shares to the government of India. The board will also consider amalgamation of Syndicate Bank with it.

"Meeting of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2019, to consider the amalgamation of Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank and to consider capital infusion up to Rs 9,000 crore by government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares subject to necessary approvals," Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Last week, the government unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four with a view to creating fewer and stronger global-sized lenders with robust balance sheets that can be used to boost credit and spur growth.

As per the announcement, Syndicate Bank will merge with Canara Bank, while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank would subsume into Union Bank of India, and Allahabad Bank will be amalgamated with Indian Bank.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will merge with Punjab National Bank to create the nation's second-largest lender behind State Bank of India.

