Home Business

Slowdown, GST eats into biscuit sales

Sales in overall biscuit category slowed by 2 per cent during the first quarter of this year; cheaper biscuits impacted particularly hard

Published: 04th September 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Biscuits

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

With a broad demand slowdown dragging down the growth rate of most FMCG segments over the previous quarter, sales of cheaper biscuit brands have been hit particularly hard, say, industry representatives. But, the premium category, while slowing, has not been affected as badly.

According to data shared by company executives, while the overall biscuit category grew at nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of last year, this rate slowed to 2 per cent in the April-June period of the current fiscal year. But, the impact has been felt primarily in the sub - Rs 100 per kg category, which account for around 35 per cent of the market. “This segment has fallen sharply, declining by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter. In contrast, the above Rs 100 per kg category saw sales growth slow slightly to around 8-8.5 per cent,” a senior industry sales executive said.

Analysts note that this slowdown has come at an inopportune time for companies with large exposure to the sub- Rs 100 per kg category, particularly for segment leader Parle-G, which had expressed fears of layoffs in the future. But the demand slowdown, concentrated more in the rural regions, is just the latest misfortune to have befallen the more affordable segment of biscuits, which has been on the decline since the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The government had brought up the level of taxes on the sub - Rs 100 per kg category on par with the above `100 products, with both taxed at 18 per cent currently. Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products, had said recently that “the consumption of a basic Rs 5 packet has taken a hit due to a high GST rate which has affected the overall run” and that “low demand and high GST rate will eventually lead to the production slowdown and maybe job cuts”.

Analysts agree that brands with lesser exposure to the sub - Rs 100 category have been able to deal with the slowdown better. For instance, market leader Britannia Industries, while dealing with a slowdown in overall volume growth, has increased its market share.

“Though the value biscuits segment declined, Britannia gained volume market share (~35%) focusing on premium products,” noted Shirish Pardeshi and Aasutosh Sai Charla of Centrum Broking.

JM Financial’s Richard Lu and Vicky Punjabi also note that this gives companies like Britannia and ITC more opportunity to acquire larger shares of the market.

“While Parle was the most impacted by GST transition, it has still chosen to not move from its Rs 5 per pack price-point for its flagship Parle-G biscuits. With the slowdown, Parle is likely finding it increasingly difficult to offset margin pressure through volumes,” they said, adding, “such a situation, in fact, represents a good opportunity for premium players like Britannia and also ITC to fortify their presence in the biscuits category”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST GST on biscuit Biscuit sales in India
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp