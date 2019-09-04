Home Business

Slowdown has no bearing on power sector, growing at almost 7 per cent: R K Singh

'Now, we are at a stage where there is universal access to electricity in India. We have left some houses in Chhattisgarh and some hamlets in Rajasthan,' Power Minister R K Singh said.

Published: 04th September 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NW DELHI: Amid a deepening slowdown in the economy, power demand has stood out, growing almost 7 per cent on the back of the world's largest new consumer addition programme that has taken electricity to almost every doorstep.

In an interview with PTI, Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday said, "Now, we are at a stage where there is universal access to electricity in India. We have left some houses in Chhattisgarh and some hamlets in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. That has led to this growth in electrical industry sector (manufacturing of equipment)." He also added that those making things such as transformers and conductors got the fillip and are growing at 6.9 per cent.

"Our power demand has also grown at 6.7 per cent in the last quarter (April-June) compared to the previous quarter." The minister was hopeful that the power demand growth would further rise as the government is in the process of taking steps to boost demand, which includes bringing new tariff policy and the second version of UDAY scheme for revival of debt-laden power distribution company. The minister also said, "(Under the Saubhagya scheme), there is a huge expansion of access in the power sector.

In the past 17-18 months, we undertook the largest-ever expansion of access in the world. The International Energy Agency is saying this. We added 26.4 million new electricity consumers in one go." India's economic growth dipped to over six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter. However, the electricity sector showed robust growth.

According to the latest data from the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), electricity output grew 8.2 per cent in June compared.

The power generation growth was 7.2 per cent in the April-June period in the same period a year ago. According to the IIP data, the overall industrial production growth was just two per cent in June, while it was 3.6 per cent in April-June.

Besides, other sectors such as manufacturing and mining grew at a meagre rate of 3.1 and 3 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The minister stressed that '24X7 Power for All' is possible as the government is working in that direction and taking necessary steps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic slowdown Economic Crisis Electricity power sector
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp