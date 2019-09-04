Volkswagen launches refreshed variants of Polo and Vento

Home Business

By PTI

MUMBAI: Volkswagen India on Wednesday launched refreshed versions of its hatchback Polo and the entry-level sedan Vento.

The new cars come with a host of exterior changes and are priced at Rs 5.82 and 8.76 lakh, respectively, the company said.

The Polo and the Vento are our best-selling carlines and in their new sportier avatar, they will re-establish themselves as leading contenders in the premium hatchback and notchback segments respectively, Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India director said at the launch here.

Starting this January, Volkswagen has been offering standardised vehicle warranty of up to 4 years / 1,00,000 km, along with 4-year free roadside assistance and three free services to its customers.

Besides, it has also offered a 5-year standard warranty programme on the diesel variants.

