Home Business

FPI flows to remain under pressure despite surcharge rollback: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra believes that the shift in global monetary policy conditions to a relatively accommodative stance is unlikely to revive capital flows into emerging markets like India.

Published: 05th September 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

FPI-reuters

Foreign currency (File Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects headwinds to foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows into India to continue over the near-to-medium term despite the accommodative global monetary policy stance and the government's efforts to alleviate uncertainty regarding the higher surcharge.

A gamut of factors such as slower-than-expected demand growth in major economies, geopolitical and trade tensions and a gradual weakening of the economic growth prospects in India have contributed to a build-up of risk aversion which has impeded the demand for emerging market (EM) debt instruments.

The impact of these factors has been exacerbated by the weakening current account surpluses of major economies including China and Germany which have impaired their ability to export capital. In fact, said Ind-Ra, countries like China and Saudi Arabia have actually been borrowing large quantum of funds from global markets.

Fitch Ratings envisaged a shrinkage in China's current account surplus to around 0.2 per cent of the GDP from 2.93 per cent in March 2015. Although the current account surplus is still above 0.2 per cent, the shrinkage has been accompanied by a large quantum of debt flows into China, driven by continued Chinese policy action towards stimulating domestic consumption.

The agency believes this phenomenon is likely to continue over the medium term with China crowding out capital flows to EMs like India. "Consequently, FPI inflows will remain under pressure."

Ind-Ra believes that the shift in global monetary policy conditions to a relatively accommodative stance is unlikely to revive capital flows into EMs like India.

Despite the US Fed's decision to restrict the contraction of its balance sheet and the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to conduct a fresh round of targeted long-term refinancing operations, Ind-Ra expects the cumulative liquidity infusion by the four major central banks (US Fed, ECB, Bank of England and Bank of Japan) in 2019 to be significantly low at around 186 billion dollars compared with the infusions of 353 billion dollars and 1.45 trillion dollars in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

While India might occasionally experience pockets of inflows, global capital inflows are unlikely to pick up sustainably. Moreover, domestic institutional risk appetite remains subdued. Consequently, corporate bond spreads are likely to remain under pressure.

Notwithstanding a series of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India and the softening of government security yields to a five-year low, the corporate spread over the benchmark has only widened. As the banking system struggles to ensure the transmission of the repo rate cuts amid high deposit competition and low-risk appetite, the demand for corporate debt instruments has remained lacklustre in FY20.

Furthermore, given the continued slowdown in economic activity, Ind-Ra expects combined market borrowings of nearly Rs 6.35 lakh crore by the central and state governments between September 2019 and March 2020. Therefore, in case the demand for central government paper continues to be tepid through the second half of FY20, the benchmark G-Sec yield curve could come under pressure.

This will lead to a further rise in financing costs for private-sector borrowers, said Ind-Ra. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Ratings and Research Ind Ra FPI
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp