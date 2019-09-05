Mukesh Ambani rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs internet speed for Rs 699 per month

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio on Thursday announced the launch of fibre-based broadband services, offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for a monthly rental of Rs 699. JioFiber will offer broadband internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps for Rs 8,499 per month, the company said in a statement.

The broadband service will offer unlimited data, free voice calling to anywhere in India as well as TV video calling/conferencing. For those opting for an annual subscription, it offered a free set-top box. A TV set is being offered free with 'Gold' plan and above that come for Rs 1,299 per month and more.