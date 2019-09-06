IMI Conducts 8th edition of its Annual Management Conclave 

By Online MI

New Delhi, August’19: IMI, a leading B-School organized its Annual Management Conclave - Conventus '19, a three-day event from August 23-25,2019 at their Delhi Campus. Themed around ‘Industry 4.0 - Honoring the Past, Treasuring the Present and Shaping the Future’, International Management Institute (IMI) successfully concluded the 8th edition of its Annual Management Conclave, Conventus’19.

The three-day Conclave included various summits in the areas of Marketing, Finance, Operations, Human Resource, Analytics, Economics, Entrepreneurship, CSR and Strategy.

Mr. Anand Stanley, President and MD, India and South Asia, Airbus, inaugurated the ceremony. Speaking about the event, Mr. Stanley addressed,

“There will be 99% of people around you who will make excuses on why things can't work, be the 1% who make things happen. Always plan ahead.”

Speaking about Conventus’19, Dr. Himadri Das, Director General, IMI, stated,

“This is the 8th year of Conventus, ever since it started in 2012, it has only grown from the support of the faculty and students. Conventus, also lead to the birth of the Student Council.”

The speakers of the conclave included Mr. Vipin Gupta- Head of Digital- Yum! Brands, Dr. KD Singh- Joint Director at Law, Competition Commission of India, Mr. Sandeep Kochhar- Founder & StoryTeller- BlewMinds, Mr. Sivesh Kumar- Founder- Startup Monk, Mr. Ashish Taneja, Partner, GrowX Ventures, Mr. Rasik Pansare, Co-Founder of Get My Parking, Ms. Tanvi Johri- Co-Founder & CEO- Carmesi, Ms. Arti Mattoo- General Manager- PNB, , Dr. Akshay Mathur- Head-Talent Acquisition- S & P Global, Ms. Richa Singh- CEO- Niine, Mr. Atul Holkar- Senior Vice President Supply Chain- PepsiCo to name a few.

IMI New Delhi is delighted to announce its association with ONGC as Title Sponsor, SBI and Hitachi Air as Associate Sponsor, RPSG, Bubna Advertising and YES Bank as Co-Sponsor, Powered By Punjab and Sind Bank for Conventus’19. Category Sponsors are Fresca Juices as Freshness Partner, TrademarkClick as Legal Partner, Dilocious.com as Gifting Partner, Radio City 91.1 as Radio Partner, Sakal Media Group as Regional Media Partner, Business Standard as Print Media Partner in financial domain, The New Indian Express as Online News Media Partner, Koala Kabs as Mobility Partner, Cornitos as Snacks partner. Other Sponsors are Powergrid, SIDBI, Punjab National Bank, Nukkadwala, Benara Udyog ltd to name a few.

The three-day Annual Management Conclave was concluded in the Valedictory, which hosted as the chief guest, Mr. Ravi Toshniwal, Managing Director at Banswara Syntex Ltd. and Mr. Prabhat Kumar, Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai as the Guest of Honor. Mr. Toshniwal said, “This period is the most exciting because you can be more human today than you ever could be.” Mr. Prabhat Kumar mentioned that, “Many technologies came and went, only those technologies sustain that are easy to operate and make a difference in people's lives.”

Conventus 2019 was a successful consequence of the continuous and untiring efforts of a group of dedicated students who had worked day in and day out to make it a success. The Chief Guest and the Guest of Honor presented the Executive Council with a badge of honor and Conventus 2019 was put to an end with a vote of thanks by Dr. Siddharth Varma, Dean Academics, IMI, New Delhi.