Home Business

Truck industry woes worsen amid auto sector slowdown 

Data collated from Edelweiss shows core rentals have slid 15-20 per cent year-on-year in September 2019 and 30 per cent off pre-demonetisation levels.

Published: 07th September 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of assembly line of a truck manufacturing unit in Chennai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Economic growth is subdued. The unemployment rate is high. Business and consumer confidence smarting under economic slowdown. It is pretty easy to say that most business owners are not doing well. In fact, the slump in the auto demand is having a rippling effect in the trucking business so much that their core rentals (a parameter for ascertaining pricing power) have fallen to the lowest level since demonetisation.

Data collated from Edelweiss shows core rentals have slid 15-20 per cent year-on-year in September 2019 and 30 per cent off pre-demonetisation levels. This is primarily due to the demand-supply mismatch coupled with nominal freight rates steadily falling more than fuel costs. In fact, with profitability worsening, small truckers have borne the brunt of a fall-off in utilisation and losses.

“Trucking capacity additions have been 7–9 per cent annually since FY16 while demand growth has been 5 per cent or below,” analysts from Edelweiss wrote. As many as 60 per cents of the one crore trucks in India are idle due to non-availability of cargo, while truck rentals have been under deep stress plunging by 15 per cent to 17 per cent since November 2018, according to a report by Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training.

“The government is working for big corporates. But, the government is not paying heed to the plight of this sector which has seen over 60 per cent decline in fleet utilisation and more than 30 lakh jobs have been lost,” said Naveen Gupta, secretary-general, All India Motor Transport Congress, the apex body of transporters.

It is not surprising that commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland and Mahindra have reported a sharp drop in sales by 70 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, in August as truckers have put off their purchases in the last two quarters. Tata Motors has also seen a 45 per cent slump in overall sales.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic growth economic slowdown
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp