Home Business

Bank of India waives off loan processing charges in festive offer

The bank is also offering home loans at a concessional interest rate with no processing charges to woo customers.

Published: 08th September 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of India

Bank of India (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) under its festive offer for retail products is offering home loans at a concessional interest rate with no processing charges to woo customers. The bank has waived loan processing charges and will provide home loan at concessional rates, BoI general manager Salil Kumar Swain said.

"Home loan of up to Rs 30 lakh would be available at 8.35 per cent while loan above Rs 30 lakh would be linked to the repo rate," said Salil. He added that at the same time, the bank offering education loan at a competitive rate. The bank has also launched an SME welcome offer, he said, adding, loans between Rs 50 and Rs 5 crore would be available at a concessional rate depending on the value of security.

Last month, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) announced a number of offers including cheaper rates for home and auto loan borrowers, to cash in on festival fervour. Customers can avail cheaper loans with added benefits such as waiver in processing fees, pre-approved digital loans and loans with no escalation in interest rates spread across various categories, SBI had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank of India Bank of India loan charges Bank of India festive offers Salil Kumar Swain
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp