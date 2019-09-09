Home Business

Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana stores to boost last-mile delivery

Flipkart started with a customised training programme to onboard these kirana partners, with soft skills and the know-how to deal with customer queries or requests on the spot.

Published: 09th September 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

BENGALURU: In a bid to strengthen its last-mile delivery ahead of the festive season, e-commerce major Flipkart has onboarded nearly 27,000 kirana stores across 700 cities to its pan-India supply chain in a span of six months.

With this partnership, the person delivering your everyday grocery items may also come to your doorstep with a Flipkart packet.

Flipkart said the move will add to its existing supply chain capabilities and help it reach out to millions of new consumers during the upcoming festive event, The Big Billion Days, while also helping kirana stores significantly increase their income.

This is expected to help Flipkart personalise the e-commerce experience for its existing 160 million customers, help deepen its reach to newer geographies and consumers and support kiranas.

"Kiranas are the oldest and most widely spread retail format in India which exhibit the modernness of the supply chain and deliver a successful customer experience management model," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group.

"Our approach to inclusivity for last-mile partners is guided by the synergies we share. After digital payments, the next big revolution in kirana is going to be ushered in conjunction with e-commerce," Krishnamurthy said.

The nation-wide kirana onboarding started about six months ago, undertaken keeping in mind the massive scale of the upcoming festive season, which witnesses heightened demand from customers from across the country and also grow the business of its kirana partners.

"It will re-position and re-invent kirana stores as convenience stores from an e-commerce perspective, while offering them a new source of revenue, making it a win-win situation for all," Krishnamurthy said.

Flipkart started with a customised training programme to onboard these kirana partners, with soft skills and the know-how to deal with customer queries or requests on the spot.

Flipkart already has a large supply chain network, currently delivering over one million shipments everyday across almost all of the pincodes in the country.

With the 27,000 additional kirana stores in its fold, Flipkart will now be able to elevate the consumer experience, specially in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

To seamlessly facilitate the onboarding process and their inclusion in the delivery process, Flipkart is leveraging its in-house tech solution called the "Allocation Engine", which helps automate allocation of shipments to delivery agents and partners including kirana stores.

By evenly spreading the shipments across various delivery models, "Allocation Engine" helps in increasing the efficiency of deliveries and offering better consumer experiences.

This large-scale inclusion of kirana stores in one of the largest e-commerce supply chain networks in the country may prove to be a game-changer in alternative delivery models.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart Flipkart kirana stores
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp