Home Business

Government allocates Badam coal block in Jharkhand to NTPC

Last month, NTPC had said that the government has accepted its request to surrender the Kudanali-Luburi coal block allotted to it jointly with Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation.

Published: 10th September 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

NTPC, Power plant

Image of a NTPC power plant for representational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run power giant NTPC has been allocated Badam coal block in Jharkhand by Ministry of Coal following the acquisition of Barauni thermal plant, an official said. "The Ministry of Coal has transferred the Badam coal block, located in Jharkhand, to the NTPC Ltd, on September 2, 2019," a senior company official said.

The Badam coal block was earlier allocated to Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL). NTPC got the coal block after it acquired the Barauni thermal plant from the BSPGCL in December 2018.

With this coal block, NTPC currently possesses 10 coal blocks with total estimated geological reserves of over 7.3 billion tonnes and production potential of about 113 million tonnes per annum, the official said.

The company at present has 10 coal blocks - Pakri Barwadih, Chatti Bariatu (including Chatti Bariatu-South), Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli, Bhalumuda, Banai, Mandakini-B, Badam and Banhardih (being developed by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), a JV company of NTPC & state Government of Jharkhand).

The company has also made substantial progress in coal mining and about 7.31 million tonnes of coal was extracted from Pakri-Barwadih and Dulanga mines in the last financial year. The NTPC has set a target to produce 10.4 million tonnes of coal in this financial year.

Earlier last month, NTPC had said that the government has accepted its request to surrender the Kudanali-Luburi coal block located at Odisha allotted to it jointly with Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC) in July 2013.

The company had also said that the mine was allotted for developing 1,320 MW Bilhaur thermal power plant at Uttar Pradesh, which now is being developed as a solar plant and Power Purchase Agreement for this has been signed with Uttar Pradesh.

NTPC had incorporated a subsidiary NTPC Mining Ltd to foray into commercial coal mining. The power sector behemoth also has plans to list the coal subsidiary on stock exchanges. The main objective of the coal mining arm will be to sell coal to others from its mines in the open market after meeting its owns requirement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar State Power Generation Company Badam coal block NTPC Badam coal NTPC Ministry of Coal Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Barauni thermal plant
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp