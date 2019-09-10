OYO guests can now move in Drivezy vehicles 

BISMAHMALIK By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Any traveller wishing to rent an OYO room can now enjoy hassle-free travel after checking in. This has been made possible after OYO, a leading hospitality chain in India, announced a tie-up with Drivezy, a Bengaluru-based vehicle sharing platform.

The partnership is aimed at offering OYO’s guests access to Drivezy’s vehicles.

Drivezy has placed 12,000 bikes at OYO accommodations in Bengaluru and is looking to provide OYO customers access to 100,000 bikes and cars throughout the country.

OYO, which has rapidly expanded its footprint across 300 Indian cities since 2013, has a network of 10,000 leased and franchised buildings in the country.

“OYO is India and South Asia’s largest hotel chain and commands a massive customer base. We are really excited to work with them as we both believe in the common philosophy of the sharing economy. Establishing on-site hubs with OYO will allow us to further increase our penetration in the growing tourism sector, which is mostly dependent on cabs and chauffeur-driven car rentals.

We believe that our partnership will offer a cost-effective and convenient alternative to guests staying at OYO,” said Amit Sahu, cofounder of Drivezy. Any guest checking in at an OYO accommodation will have to get on the Drivezy platform, type the pin code, and they will get the first preference to hire the vehicle parked in the OYO accommodation.

Bengaluru -based Drivezy has been rapidly scaling its presence in the vehicle-sharing segment in India.