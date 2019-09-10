Home Business

PayTM in discussion to buy stake in Yes Bank from co-founder Rana Kapoor

Sources said that the structure of the deal would depend on a RBI approval, given that PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma already owns a stake in PayTM Payments Bank.

Published: 10th September 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments major PayTM is in discussions to buy a stake in Yes Bank from co-founder Rana Kapoor, according to sources. The sources, privy to the discussions, said Kapoor has held preliminary discussions with PayTM.

They said the structure of the deal would depend on the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), given that PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma already owns a stake in PayTM Payments Bank. PayTM declined to comment on the matter. Kapoor and associated entities own a 9.6 per cent stake in Yes Bank. Rana Kapoor could not be reached for comments.

Also, banking sources declined to comment about whether plans are afoot by Rana Kapoor and family to sell their entire stake in the bank. Ravneet Gill, the current chief executive officer of Yes Bank who took charge in March, has said the bank wants to increase focus on compliance and governance.

Notably, these are the two critical areas on which his predecessor Rana Kapoor had to step down, as the banking sector regulator RBI had found lapses on the part of the bank on these issues.

The bank had posted its first-ever quarterly loss at Rs 1,506.64 crore on the back of higher provisions in the quarter ended March 2019, compared to a profit of Rs 1,179.44 crore in the year-ago period. However, it returned to profit subsequently and posted at Rs 114 crore profit in the first quarter ended June of the current financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PayTM Payments Bank Yes Bank PayTM stake Rana Kapoor Rana Kapoor PayTM talks
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp