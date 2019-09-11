Home Business

Airtel Xstream Fibre launches 1GBps broadband offering at Rs 3,999/month

The offer is set to raise the competitive heat in a market that has recently seen commercial roll-out of Jio's fibre-based services.

Published: 11th September 2019 02:32 PM

Telecom major Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched its broadband offering, 'Airtel Xstream Fibre' promising 1Gbps speed for Rs 3,999 a month, raising the competitive heat in a market that has recently seen commercial roll-out of Jio's fibre-based services.

"Starting today (on Wednesday), Airtel Xstream Fibre is available to Homes, SOHO (Small Office Home Office) and small commercial establishments in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

In the coming months Airtel Xstream Fibre will be rolled out in more markets, the statement added. "Airtel Xstream Fibre offers unlimited broadband at 1Gbps for just Rs 3,999/month. It also offers unlimited landline calls to any network in India along with exclusive 'AirtelThanks' benefits," it said.

The benefits include three months Netflix subscription gift, one year Amazon Prime membership and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

On September 5, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio had announced launch of its fibre-based broadband service, offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for Rs 699 a month. JioFiber will offer free voice calling anywhere in the country, unlimited data and video conferencing.

Annual subscribers will get 4K set top box, for streaming TV channels, free while a 4K television set would be complimentary with plans with higher payouts such as 'Gold' and above.

