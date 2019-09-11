Apple launches iPhone 11 priced at Rs 50,000

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Premium smartphone maker Apple on Tuesday launched iPhone 11 at a starting price of $699. Apple also launched the pricier iPhone XI Pro.Specification wise, iPhone 11 has an LCD screen and two cameras: a 12mp wide-angle camera, and a new 12mp ultra-wide-angle camera. It can also take front-facing portrait mode shots in landscape to fit more people in the frame.

The phone carries A13 bionic chip which the company claims is “the fastest CPU inside a smartphone” and also has “the fastest GPU inside a smartphone”.The iPhone 11 Pro sports a Super Retina XDR display. The device will be available in four colours — Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver/White and Gold. The iPhone 11 Pro sports a Super Retina XDR display and has four hours more battery life than the previous series. Camera wise, it has three cameras on the back- telephoto, utra-wide and wide camera.

The company also launched iPad OS and Apple Watch Series 5. Prices of the newest iPad starting at $329, and $299 for students and has a slot for Apple Pencil, 8MP camera, 9.7-inch. The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with Always On Display. The smartwatch is said to deliver 18 hours of battery life.

The 7th generation iPad has a larger 10.2-inch Retina display, compared with the 9.7-inch of the predecessor. The Apple Watch Series 5 can be ordered now, and will be available on September 20 at $399 (GPS), $499 (cellular). The Cupertino-headquartered firm has kept its Series 3 watch at $199.

Further, Apple Arcade, its gaming subscription service, will be launched on September 19 in 150 countries with 100 new games starting at price of $4.99.Meanwhile, the Indian prices of the iPhone 11 variants will be significantly higher than their US prices as these phones attract significant import duty.