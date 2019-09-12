Home Business

Faceless tax assessment to eliminate corruption in tax department: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Thakur said that infrastructure investment of over Rs 100 lakh crore will be needed for achieving the USD 5 trillion GDP mark.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Finance President Anurag Thakur

MoS Finance President Anurag Thakur (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

 

VADODRA: Union minister Anurag Thakur has said that the faceless tax assessment, which is scheduled to begin in October, will help in eliminating corruption in the tax department.

Speaking here late on Wednesday evening, Thakur, the minister of state of finance and corporate affairs also said that infrastructure investment of over Rs 100 lakh crore will be needed for achieving the USD 5 trillion GDP mark. "There wont be any personal interaction between the taxpayer and the tax officer. This step aims to eliminate corruption in the tax department," Thakur told PTI after addressing local industry members.

He said that the initiative, which was first announced in the budget will be launched on October 8, on the occasion of Vijayadashami or Dussehra. "The assessing officer would not know the taxpayers identity and will use only the online filing, and technology platform, to scrutinise the details of the taxpayer," he said adding that the move is a "significant reform" and an "ambitious plan" which makes assessment "jurisdiction-free."

He also said that the tax authorities will play the role of facilitators, rather than enforcers, reiterating PM Narendra Modi's message of respecting the industry. Addressing a joint meeting of the industry bodies, he underlined the importance of infrastructure investments for economic growth and achieving the USD 5 trillion goal by FY24.

The government has set up a task force to draw up plans for building infrastructure of Rs 100 lakh crore or USD 1.4 trillion over the next five years, he said. Thakur said there is a need for consumption to be given a push, and added that the Centre will announce several steps in the coming days to give momentum to industry.

Commenting on the 100-day performance of the government, Thakur said several steps have been taken by the administration for the betterment of the country.

The government has held meetings with bankers to look at ways of managing the current difficulties, and will be next meeting the small business owners, automobile sector, home buyers and other industry associations. "We plan to hold a series of meetings to discuss current economic issues with key stakeholders, including those from sectors undergoing a slowdown," he said.

Thakur addressed the joint meeting of representatives and members of 20 trade and industries bodies, and also chartered accountants. He visited a Ganpati temple in the city and gifted a diamond and gold studded pitamber (Dhoti) to Lord Siddhivinayak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anurag Thakur Faceless tax assessment Income Tax Department IT department corruption
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp