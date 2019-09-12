Home Business

Government will soon announce new vehicle scrappage policy, says Gadkari

A scrappage policy is a government-budgeted programme to promote the replacement of old vehicles with new ones.

Published: 12th September 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and HMSI president, CEO and MD Minoru Kato launch Activa 125 in New Delhi

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and HMSI president, CEO and MD Minoru Kato launch Activa 125 in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government is at the final stage of working out a much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy and would announce it shortly.
“Scrappage policy draft is being prepared. There are some issues that have to be resolved with state governments and stakeholders. It has to be cleared by the Finance Minister and I am very hopeful that in a short period, we can come out with it,” Gadkari said.

A scrappage policy is a government-budgeted programme to promote the replacement of old vehicles with new ones. It aims to stimulate the automotive industry as well as take obsolete and polluting vehicles off the road. Officials said the policy may encourage people to scrap vehicles older than 15 years by offering them benefits for trading in their old car. Benefits could be in the form of waiving registration fees for the new vehicle or even minor tax concessions. The policy could cover not just four-wheelers, but also two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

ALSO READ: Finance Ministry in consultation with states on Auto GST, says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari added that the government was willing to listen if the auto industry wants to suggest an alternative solution or policy that can lift sector. The minister, without making any commitments, referred to the automobile sector’s demand for reduction in GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, and stated that the government would do everything to promote the sector as it is one of the largest employment generator.

“Any decision related to GST is taken by GST Council, where the Central and state governments are stakeholders. I am very confident that the Union Finance Minister, in consultation with state finance ministers, if possible, will go for the rate cut. At present, the ball is in the Finance Minister’s court,” Gadkari said amid reports that the GST Fitment Committee is opposing rate cut on automobiles.

The Indian auto sector has been undergoing a prolonged slowdown. Passenger vehicle sales fell nearly 32 per cent in August, the worst decline since 1997-98, while two-wheeler sales dropped by 22 per cent last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Automobile industry Automobile GST India economy India GDP
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp