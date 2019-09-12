Home Business

India may offer duty cuts to US

The officials said that India will also offer to withdraw higher tariffs it imposed on 28 US goods as a retaliatory move.

Published: 12th September 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US next week, Indian officials are putting together offers to try and smoke the peace pipe with that country, which is engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war with India. 

According to top commerce ministry officials, India is willing to cut import duty on high-end automobiles, mobile phones and other high-value products the US is interested in, besides easing rules to allow entry of US agricultural products into Indian market.

During Modi’s visit, India will seek restoration of the preferential tariff treatment the US earlier used to give to more than 2,000 products (worth over $6 billion) that India had been exporting to America, and seek assurances on favourable terms for services trade.

The officials said that India will also offer to withdraw higher tariffs it imposed on 28 US goods as a retaliatory move.

However, they admit that the US holds most cards in the negotiations, as it is now India’s largest trade partner with two-way trade pegged at $87.9 billion in 2018-19, with a $16.9 billion surplus in India’s favour. Total trade in merchandise and services between the two countries stands at $142.1 billion.

While officials said they were willing to discuss any offer of a free trade pact between the two allies, they also felt it would be premature to go ahead with one at this stage. Several American business groups have mooted an Indo-US free trade pact as a way of improving trade ties between the two nations, which were soured by tit-for-tat tariff moves and US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against Indian trade practices. “Free trade pact is one way to achieve the goal of two-way trade of $500 billion between the two nations by 2024,” said Swapan Sarkar, president, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Narendra Modi US India India tariffs
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp