Home Business

Rupee spurts 52 paise to 71.14 vs US dollar on trade truce hopes

Forex traders said that easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign capital inflows helped the Indian currency rise for the sixth day.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Continuing its winning run for the sixth straight session, the rupee climbed 52 paise to end at 71.14 against the US dollar on Thursday as signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China buoyed global markets.

Forex traders said that easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign capital inflows provided further support. The Indian currency has appreciated by 125 paise in the last six trading sessions.

At the interbank foreign exchange market on Thursday, the local unit opened on a strong note at 71.46 and shuttled between a high of 71.00 and low of 71.46. It finally closed at 71.14, showing a gain of 52 paise over its previous close. The rupee had settled at 71.66 against the greenback on Wednesday.

In a major boost to investor sentiment globally, China on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump's "goodwill" gesture to postpone a planned tariff hike on Chinese products, as the two countries warmed up to each other ahead of next month's talks to end their bruising trade war. 

"Along with the other Asian currencies, Indian rupee also gained amid ease of trade tensions between US-China," said VK Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities. President Trump said on Wednesday that he had delayed his proposed increased tariffs on USD 250 billion worth of Chinese goods from October 1 to October 15.

Earlier, China on Wednesday unveiled the first set of US goods to be excluded from the first round of additional tariffs on US products. Sharma further said spot USD/INR is expected to witness weakness with downside support at 70.50 and resistance at 71.60.

Forex traders said the Indian currency gained following easing crude oil prices. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 1.13 per cent to trade at USD 60.12 per barrel. Foreign fund inflows and weakening of the American dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also supported the local unit.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 783.55 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 98.51. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.64 per cent on Thursday. On the domestic market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 166.54 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 37,104.28.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 52.90 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 10,982.80. The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.6637 and for rupee/euro at 79.1569. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.5630 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 66.47.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollar INR vs USD Currency conversion rate
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp