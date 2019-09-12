Home Business

Settle unpaid dues before filing 'scheme of arrangement' with bourses: SEBI to companies

The move is part of the regulator's effort to streamline the processing of draft schemes as SEBI has decided to seek additional information at one go.

Published: 12th September 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SEBI on Thursday asked listed companies to settle their outstanding dues to the capital markets regulator, bourses and depositories before filing 'schemes of arrangement' such as mergers and demergers with the exchanges.

The markets regulator also said listed entities will be liable for punitive action in case of furnishing any false information. The move is part of the regulator's effort to streamline the processing of draft schemes as SEBI has decided to seek additional information at one go.

"All listed entities shall ensure that all dues to, and/or fines/penalties imposed by SEBI, stock exchanges and the depositories have been paid/settled before filing the draft scheme with the designated stock exchange," SEBI said in a circular.

In case of unpaid dues or fines, the listed entity will have to submit to stock exchanges a 'Report on the Unpaid Dues' having details of such unpaid dues in a prescribed format, before obtaining 'observation letter' from exchanges on the draft scheme.

The report on unpaid dues needs to submitted by the listed entity to the exchanges along with the draft scheme. "Any misstatement or furnishing of false information with regard to the said information shall make the listed entity liable for punitive action as per the provisions of applicable laws and regulations," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.

Further, the report on unpaid dues will be forwarded by exchanges to SEBI before the markets regulator communicates its comments on the draft scheme to the bourses. Besides, SEBI came out with the format to report unpaid dues of the regulator, stock exchanges and depositories.

In the prescribed format, the listed entity will have to make disclosures about details of dues or fines, amount and reasons for non-payment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI SEBI unsettled dues notice Companies scheme of arrangement
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp