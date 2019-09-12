Tata Motors global sales dip 32 per cent in August

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 32 per cent decline in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, to 72,464 units in August.

It had sold 1,07,030 units in August last year.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month stood at 25,366 units, down 45 per cent from 45,719 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 47,098 units, down 22 per cent from 61,328 units in August 2018.

Global sales of JLR stood at 39,615 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 10,097 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 29,518 units. JLR had sold a total of 42,658 units in August 2018.