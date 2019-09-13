Home Business

Exports decline six per cent to USD 26.13 billion, trade deficit reduces

Export sectors that recorded positive growth in the last month include iron ore, electronic goods, spices, and marine products.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

export

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's exports dropped by 6.05 per cent to USD 26.13 billion in August mainly on account of a significant dip in shipments from key sectors such as petroleum, engineering, leather, and gems & jewellery.

Imports too declined by 13.45 per cent to USD 39.58 billion, narrowing trade deficit to USD 13.45 billion in August, according to the government data released on Friday.

The imports during the month slipped the most after August 2016, when it had contracted by 14 per cent.

The trade deficit stood at USD 17.92 billion in August 2018.

Out of 30 key sectors, as many as 22 showed negative growth in August.

Shipments of gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and petroleum products contracted by 3.5 per cent, 9.35 per cent and 10.73 per cent, respectively.

The sectors which recorded positive growth in the last month include iron ore, electronic goods, spices, and marine products.

The country's outbound shipments have remained subdued so far this year.

It will have implications on the overall economic growth, which has reported over six-year low growth of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

India's industrial production growth too slowed to 4.

3 per cent in July, dragged mainly by manufacturing sector's poor show, according to government data.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday said India will have to achieve USD one trillion exports in the next five years, and for this there is a need to increase domestic production and improve competitiveness.

In August, oil imports declined by 8.9 per cent to USD 10.88 billion, and non-oil imports fell by 15 per cent to USD 28.71 billion.

Cumulatively, during April-August 2019, exports were down 1.53 per cent to USD 133.54 billion, while imports contracted by 5.68 per cent to USD 206.39 billion.

Gold imports plunged 62.49 per cent to USD 1.36 billion in the month.

Commenting on the figures, Ludhiana-based exporter S C Ralhan said this is the right time for the government to announce incentives.

"Merchandise export from India scheme (MEIS) should not be withdrawn.

The government must start thinking that EPCG (export promotion for capital goods) policy should be simplified to promote manufacturing and import of machines under EPCG should not have any export obligation for manufacturer exporters," Ralhan said.

Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman Panaruna Aqeel Ahmed said this could be a temporary phenomena and the exports would start growing in the coming months.

"We are eagerly waiting for an export package," Ahmed said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said that such a contraction in exports is a reflection of uncertainties, sluggish global demand and rising tariff war.

"Domestic issues including access to credit, cost of credit especially for merchant exporters, interest equalization support to all agri-exports, and quick refund of GST should be seriously looked into," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India exports decline India trade deficit India imports decline India trade ties
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp