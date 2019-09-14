Home Business

Five Delhi-NCR start-ups secure $30 million in funding via India Accelerator platform

The start-ups span the spectrum from artificial intelligence to entertainment hubs, with India Accelerator observing there was substantial scope for value growth. 

Published: 14th September 2019 10:33 AM

Five Delhi-based start-ups have secured a cumulative $30 million from angel investors via India Accelerator’s Demo Day platform held in Gurugram.

By Express News Service

Five Delhi-based start-ups have secured a cumulative $30 million from angel investors via India Accelerator’s Demo Day platform held in Gurugram recently. The start-ups span the spectrum from artificial intelligence to entertainment hubs, with India Accelerator observing there was substantial scope for value growth. 

“We see rapid value escalation in these start-ups… they work in cutting-edge segments that are much needed. We also don’t see them dying out. In fact, they can be considered as having made successful take-offs already,” said Mona Singh, co-founder, India Accelerator. Here’s a sneak peek at the five firms: 
Prithvi 

The Noida-based fledgling firm founded by Nandan Mishra is focused on providing cutting-edge technology for AI and machine learning to Indian educational institutions, while also working as an incubator for AI solutions. Prithvi secured the largest source of funds from investors at $10 million. 
DROR 

Based in Gurugram, this firm is in the business of using social networks and technology to create a safety network. Founded by Dhiraj Naubhar and Dheeraj Bansal, DROR says its mission is to help citizens connect with one another in times of distress. The firm has raised Rs 45 Lakh from several investors. 

The Knotty Tales 

Based in Noida, this company offers complete wedding suites and is designed to curate vendors on one single platform. The platform offers photographers and bridal make-up services and has raised around Rs 35 lakh from various investors. 
VAPP

The Delhi-based firm works in platforms currently used for real estate and the tourism industry. It offers augmented and virtual reality solutions to companies in the sector. VAPP has raised Rs 35 lakh so far. 
FIO

The Delhi-based start-up is an entertainment hub with self-conceptualised events (IP owned) focused on fashion, lifestyle and entertainment and is the only such platform to host international brands and designers. It bagged Rs 75 lakh so far.

