Home Business

The Body Shop turns into an intensive care unit for vegetables

Antara Kundu, Head of Marketing, The Body Shop — Asia South, explains that they are consciously breaking new ground when it comes to designing new product lines.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Jaideep Sen
Express News Service

The noted R&D thinktank of The Body Shop has lately turned into an intensive care unit for vegetables, and they’re rescuing the not-so-pretty picks of fresh produce — carrots, bananas, ginger and so on that might be deemed unworthy for supermarket alleys, but serve just as well as in the form of ingredients.

The idea extends to a new line of anti-pollution products, which keeps up the ‘100 per cent Vegetarian and Cruelty Free’ tag of the British cosmetics, skin care and perfume company, while making strides towards going completely vegan.

Antara Kundu, Head of Marketing, The Body Shop — Asia South, explains that they are consciously breaking new ground when it comes to designing new product lines, and creating premium segments for the market. 

“We believe every ingredient is beautiful, irrespective of its shape,” offers Kundu. “To help reduce food waste, we are sourcing organic carrots that are rejected by the food or supermarket industry due to their shapes.” The Carrot Skincare range reveals your skin’s natural healthy glow, while fortifying it against pollution and the other ill-effects of city living, she explains. “100 per cent vegan, with over 90 per cent ingredients of natural origin and in 100 per cent recyclable packaging,” this is one of their most sustainable ranges ever. “The organic carrots are extremely high in beta-carotene in addition to vitamin A, skin nutrients and antioxidants.

The Carrot range consists of a simple two-step regimen of cleansing and moisturising that helps your skin recover and stay protected against urban pollution. To create a daily anti-pollution skincare routine, we recommend the use of an easy-to-use SPF product like our SPF30 Skin Defence Face Mist, with the addition of some of our Vitamin C products, on a nightly or weekly basis.”

And, exactly what does it mean to go from ‘100 per cent Vegetarian and Cruelty Free’ to being completely vegan as well. “Simply put, while vegetarian products are free of any animal-derived ingredients obtained as a result of animal slaughter, vegan products are free of all animal-derived ingredients. So, a product containing honey is vegetarian but not vegan.

Ingredients like honey and beeswax are often used in beauty products for their skin benefits,” says Kundu. “In our case, they also come from our Community Trade partners: our honey is from Ethiopia and beeswax is from Cameroon. Both are organic, wild-harvested and from sustainably managed sources,” she adds. 

“The push towards veganism is happening globally, and we have seen consumers becoming more conscious of animal-derived ingredients. Demand is on the rise, especially when it comes to finding quality vegan make-up and skincare brands.”

The Body Shop is thus looking to dial up the number of vegan products in their portfolio and all of their new launches are 100 per cent vegan. “We will continue to invest in vegan product development with an eye on the future, as we see it as an investment for consumers,” assures Kundu.Meanwhile, the new range celebrates all manner of ingredients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The body shop marketing The body shop vegan The body shop marketing strategy
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp