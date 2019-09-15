Home Business

Maruti Suzuki's PV market share shrinks in April-Aug; Hyundai, Mahindra gain

The company sold 5,55,064 units this fiscal as compared with 7,57,289 units during April-August previous year.

Published: 15th September 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki factory

Maruti Suzuki factory (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto-makers Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors' domestic passenger vehicle market share declined in April-August this year, while Hyundai and M&M witnessed gain in the same period, as per data compiled by industry body SIAM.

The country's largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) saw its market share dip by over 2 percentage points during the period under review and slip below 50 per cent in the domestic passenger vehicle segment in April-August.

Its market share has come down from 52.16 per cent last year to 49.83 per cent in the April-August this fiscal.

READ | Millennials opting for Ola, Uber not that big a factor for current slowdown: Maruti

Overall PV sales during the April-August of the current fiscal stands at 11,09,930 units as compared to 14,51,647 units.

When contacted MSI executive director (marketing and sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI that while cars and vans (A and C segment) have performed well, there has been a drop in sales of utility vehicles (B segment).

"This is because of constraint in supply of Ertiga having a large waiting period," he added.

Besides, there is a shift in consumer preference in SUV segment towards petrol where currently the company does not have a variant, Srivastava said adding that MSI plans to introduce petrol variants of Vitara Brezza and S-Cross BS-VI later this fiscal.

Similarly, Tata Motors has reported sales of 60,093 units this fiscal so far as against 98,702 units last year.

Its market share has fallen by 1.39 percentage points to 5.41 per cent in the current fiscal as against 6.

79 per cent last year. On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India saw its market share go up by 2.77 percentage points in the April-August this year.

The company sold a total of 2,03,729 units this fiscal as compared to 2,26,396 units. Despite selling less this fiscal, the company's market share has risen from 15.59 per cent last fiscal to 18.36 per cent.

"2019 is a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India as we launched three products in three different segments. The new launches have led to increase in customer traction, footfalls in showrooms and market share," Hyundai Motor India Ltd National Sales Head Vikas Jain said.

Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) sold 89,733 units this fiscal so far as compared with 1,00,015 units in April-August last financial year, still its market share has risen by 1.19 percentage points this fiscal to 8.08 per cent from 6.89 per cent.

Likewise, Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 53,977 units this fiscal so far as against 67,051 unitsin the same period previous year.

Its market share rose to 4.86 per cent from 4.62 per cent earlier.

Other players like Renault India, Skoda Auto, Volkswagen India saw their market shares increase marginally during April-August this year.

Honda Cars sold 51,569 units as compared to 79,599 units last year, shrinking its market share marginally to 4.64 per cent this fiscal as against 5.48 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

Similarly, Ford India saw its market share go down marginally to 2.7 per cent from 2.81 per cent in April-August last year.

It sold 30,010 units this year as against 40,799 units.Nissan Motor India saw its market share dip to 0.73 per cent this fiscal as against 1.14 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company sold a total of 8,070 units so far this fiscal as compared to 16,515 units. Newcomers Kia Motors and MG Motor India saw their market share in the PV segment at 0.56 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively, this fiscal so far.

Kia Motors overall wholesales stood at 6,236 units during the April-August period as compared with MG Motor's 3,526 units.

