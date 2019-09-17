Exam Prep Materials for the Certified Ethical Hacker exam

By Online MI

Data is gold now. One who has data has power. This is precisely the reason why cyber-attacks, hacks, and threats are rising as we speak. Since everything around us has become data-oriented now, cybercriminals have made it their life’s mission to access sensitive personal/business data to accomplish their twisted goals.

Cyber attacks and hacks can lead to huge losses, both in terms of money and reputation. When a company becomes the target of a cyber attack, massive amounts of sensitive user data along with business data is violated and breached. This is when customers lose faith in the company. In this competitive market, once the trust - the most valuable asset of a company - is gone, it is gone forever. Following this trend, many IT professionals are willing to explore career opportunities in cyber security, preferably through an ethical hacking course .

As for the financial consequences, the global situation has gotten pretty ugly. In 2017, the cost of cybercrimes escalated significantly ($11.7 million on average), with organizations spending 23% more than what they spent in 2016 . The trend continued the following year; the 2018 CSIS report stated that the global cost of cybercrime had reached new peaks - 600 billion!

Data leaks and breaches can be hugely destructive both for small and big companies, with long-term ill effects. Mostly, poor data security is to blame for this. A company that doesn’t invest in security gives an open invitation to cybercriminals to target it. While it’s easy to think that it can never happen to your business, you never know when and how you’ll become the next target for cybercriminals.

What are the different types of Hackers? Why become an Ethical Hacker?

When it comes to hackers, there are three types of hackers that every company should be aware of:

Black Hat Hackers

Black hat hackers are expert hackers who break into a system unethically to steal information or money. Usually, they create malware to infiltrate computer systems and networks.

White Hat Hackers

Also known as “ethical hackers,” white hat hackers are the good guys in the bad hacking world. They are usually employed or hired by organizations to identify and combat system vulnerabilities. Unlike black hat hackers who creep into a system without consent, white hats always take permission from the system/network owner. In a sense, their hacking practices are legal.

Grey Hat Hackers

Gray Hat Hackers are a combination of white and black hat hackers. While they wouldn’t steal money or information from you, they would also not do you any good in particular. They can access a system without permission, and although they will report the identified vulnerabilities in the system, they might ask for other incentives. If their needs aren’t met, they might exploit your data for their personal gain.

Ethical hacking refers to the hacking technique of penetrating in an individual’s/company’s computer network or system after taking official permission to identify and detect vulnerabilities (if any). This type of hacking allows you to choose the necessary preventive, corrective, and protective measures to counter a potential cyber attack.

Thanks to the ever-growing need for security professionals, the job opportunities for ethical hackers or penetration testers are also booming. Not to forget, the implementation of GDPR across Europe has also pushed enterprises to rethink their cybersecurity strategies. As cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated in their hacking techniques, companies require inside experts to fortify their security front as well. This is where ethical hackers come into the picture. By continuously monitoring and evaluating their networks/systems, ethical hackers can help companies identify and eradicate their vulnerabilities.

Long story short - now is the time to shine as an ethical hacker! Companies are recruiting expert hackers who can help strengthen their security measures, thereby minimizing the chances of data leaks or breaches.

What is CEH Certification?

The Certified Ethical Hacker Certification is one of the most acclaimed and renowned InfoSec training programs in the world. It introduces you to all the advanced hacking tools and techniques used by hackers and InfoSec professionals. The goal is to get candidates into the ‘hacker mindset’ as to counter the attacks of a hacker, one needs to think and act like a hacker. The program covers five core phases of ethical hacking - Reconnaissance, Gaining Access, Enumeration, Maintaining Access, and Covering Tracks.

Details of the CEH exam :

Number of questions - 125 multiple-choice questions

Exam duration - 4 hours

Exam delivery - ECC Exam Centre and Pearson Vue testing centers.

Age requirement - 18 years (minimum)

Passing criteria - The “Cut Score” can be anywhere between 60%-85%, depending upon the exam form.

Before appearing for the CEH exam, first, ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria as mandated by the EC-Council.

Tips to prepare for the CEH exam

1. Be thorough with the CEH exam blueprint

This is a must since the official CEH blueprint page contains all the relevant details about CEH, including exam details, exam FAQs, eligibility criteria, and much more.

As for the study details, this document should come in handy.

2. Take advantage of online study guides

There are a host of useful online study guides for the CEH exam such as the Certified Ethical Hacker Guides by Sybex, Certified Ethical Hacker Exam Guide (All-in-one) by Matt Walker, and Certified Ethical Hacker Exam Preparation by Michael Gregg, to name a few.

3. Be a part of the CEH community

The internet is flooded with CEH forums and communities. Go to such forums and connect with like-minded individuals. You will learn new things, and also get a lot of useful advice, tips, and learning strategies from CEH-certified professionals.

4. Practice, practice, and practice some more!

The more you practice, the better you’ll get. Take online mock tests and exams designed in the pattern of the CEH exam. This will allow you to get into the exam flow and also improve your time management.

5. Enroll in a CEH training course

Along with self-study, it is a good idea to enroll in a CEH training course. Since these training courses are specifically tailored for the CEH exam, you will benefit a lot from them. Also, being trained by expert mentors is always a plus!

So, that is basically the outline of preparing for the CEH exam. There has never been a better time to become an ethical hacker, and if you wish to take advantage of this career wave, you better start now!