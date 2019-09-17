Gujarat-based Atul Auto shifts focus to exports to beat crisis

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When the entire domestic auto sector is reeling under a prolonged slump, affecting vehicle sales across all segments, Gujarat-based Atul Auto is busy working on new a order for the UK market. The company is working on a lithium-ion battery-operated rickshaw which it plans to launch in the next nine months.

“E-rickshaw is getting very popular not just in India but also in abroad. There is a lot of demand from European and African countries which is warming up to the concept of three-wheelers,” a senior marketing officer from Atul Auto said. He, however, did not give numbers as he was not authorised to speak to media. Currently, the company exports its products to countries Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Egypt and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Atul Auto is not the only player. Players like Piaggio, Bajaj auto are also banking on the exports of domestic vehicles in European, Asian and African markets. That is also a reason why cab aggregator Ola launched its auto-rickshaws from mainly Bajaj and Piaggio when they forayed in the UK to overtake its rival Uber.

The so-called Indian “Tuk-Tuk” is already gaining popularity in several UK cities, including London, Liverpool, Cardiff, Hampshire among others. The latest to make a foray is auto-rickshaw, with many cities in UK rapidly using this mode of transportation, mainly for tourists and for last mile connectivity, most of which is battery-operated or run on CNG and imported from India.