Oil minister allays fears, says no effect on crude supply in India following Aramco attacks

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: There will be no effect on oil distribution and supply in the country despite attacks on the oil processing centres of Saudi oil giant Aramco, petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Pradhan said that Aramco officials have ensured that there will be no impact on distribution.

"It is unfortunate that the oil stabilisation centres of Aramco have been attacked. Following the attacks, top executives of Aramco have been contacted. Indian Ambassador in Riyadh contacted the senior management of Aramco to ensure a steady supply to India," Pradhan said.

"We have reviewed our overall crude oil supplies for the month of September with our Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). We are confident there would be no supply disruption to India. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," he added.

"September offtake of oil has been completed. We will have to wait to see what actual impact it will have on Indian Markets. For continued supply we have kept all options open," he said.