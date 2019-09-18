IndiGo looks for more flights to Turkey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after starting its operations in China, IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by market share is planning to increase its operation in Turkey where it made its maiden flight earlier this year.

IndiGo and its codeshare partner Turkish Airline has requested the civil aviation ministry to increase the bilateral traffic rights between India and Turkey as the airlines have breached the current capacity of 3,000 passengers per week.

IndiGo and Turkish Airlines are also code share partners since December last year.While, currently IndiGo is operating two direct daily flights between Delhi and Istanbul, the Turkish Airlines operates one direct flight each from New Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul.

The request to enhance operation at this route comes at a time when IndiGo is facing sharp criticism of fliers by reportedly not loading the luggage bags of all passengers for a flight to Istanbul.