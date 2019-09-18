Xiaomi launches its biggest smart TV for India market

Home Business

Xiaomi India is expecting a disruption in the Indian premium TV market with its 4X TV series, which is being offered at almost half the price of other brands in the same segment.

The Chinese brand promises to offer the best design, picture quality and sound with its new range of TVs at more affordable prices.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

After ruling the smartphone market in India for four years, Hong Kong-based internet company Xiaomi launched its biggest smart TV — Mi TV 4X (65) — for the domestic markets, along with a range of products such as water purifiers, fitness band, night sensors and soundbars.

Xiaomi India’s global vice-president and managing director Manu Jain, who unveiled the new product offerings, said that after the Chinese brand launched its smart TVs in Indian markets last year, it was the largest as well as the fastest-growing smart TV brand in India for five consecutive quarters.

“Xiaomi India has sold 3 million smart TVs since 2018, capturing 55 per cent of sales in the e-commerce space,” Jain said.

Xiaomi India is expecting a disruption in the Indian premium TV market with its 4X TV series, which is being offered at almost half the price of other brands in the same segment. Xiaomi’s 4X (65) TV has been priced at Rs 54,999 when other brands like Samsung and Sony are selling their products for over Rs 1 lakh.

Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV 4X (50), Mi TV 4X (43) and Mi TV (40) priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The Chinese brand promises to offer the best design, picture quality and sound with its new range of TVs at more affordable prices.

“Xiaomi revolutionised the TV industry last year and thanks to Mi TV, many more people are now able to consume over-the-top (OTT) content at their homes. With more 4K content being produced now, we wanted to make their viewing possible for a much larger audience. And hence, we are announcing three new 4K TVs,” said Raghu Reddy, head (category and online sales), Xiaomi India.

He added that although Xiaomi has contributed immensely to the growth of smart TV market in India — from 18 per cent in 2018 to 43 per cent in 2019, according to the data from IDC, a premier global market intelligence firm.

According to Reddy, Xiaomi has partnered with local as well as global content providers to provide seamless live streaming to Indian audiences, especially since a majority of the customers still rely on mobile internet and hotspot connections.

“The unique data saver feature that our new range of TVs come with would cater to consumers in tier 3 and 4 cities and beyond, who watch content mostly through limited mobile data packs,” he added.

Under its Smart Living 2020 initiative, Xiaomi has also forayed into the water purifiers segment by launching Mi Smart Water Purifier. The Chinese internet giant claims it to be the only truly smart and DIY water purifier in India.

The Mi Smart Water Purifier has a compact and minimalist design, a feature integral of Xiaomi’s design ecosystem. Besides, Xiaomi has also launched its smart band, which it claims to have features of both a fitness band and a smartwatch; its Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 is a versatile night lamp that automatically turns on upon detecting motion.

More products
