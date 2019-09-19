Home Business

Trade deal in the making: India may open up to US imports for GSP benefits

The US had earlier this year withdrawn the preferential tariff treatment to more than 2,000 kinds of products worth some $6 billion, which India has been exporting to America.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top commerce ministry officials on Wednesday said that a preliminary trade deal has been “almost” hammered out between the US and Indian sides. This will involve a trade-off between the US restoring GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) benefits for Indian exports and India opening up to imports from the US including medical devices and agricultural goods, as well as reduction of tariff on high-value information technology imports.

In the peace deal that is being worked out for the weekend meeting slated between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some 44 US Congressmen have written to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, urging to restore India’s trade privileges that were withdrawn earlier.
“Should there be a progress in negotiations, we hope you will use the tools provided by the GSP statute as warranted, such as partial reinstatement,” the Congressmen’s letter said. American politicians are interested in the case as the farm lobby, especially California-based farmers, has taken up the issue with them.

India is the largest importer of US almonds and the second-largest importer of US apples.

“A trade deal between the two nations is a big positive. However, any duty cuts on tech items like mobiles that India offers will probably be weighed against the country’s desire to promote ‘Make in India’ initiative, which has seen companies like Foxconn offering to invest large sums in India,” said Swapan Sarkar, president of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

“A larger trade deal is possible only when President Trump visits India, maybe this winter. For the time being, it will be a smaller deal, but with high optics for both sides,” said officials.

The US had earlier this year withdrawn the preferential tariff treatment (GSP) to more than 2,000 kinds of products worth some $6 billion, which India has been exporting to America. The US complained of unfair trade practices by India including higher duties, among a host of other issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GSP India US trade US India trade ties GSP benefits india India exports India imports
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp