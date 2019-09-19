Home Business

Zomato reeling under restaurants association tussle and employees protests

Ongoing negotiations between NRAI and the company on its discounting policies have not reached a conclusion yet while employees have been protesting for better pay and benefits.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

zomato

Zomato app

By Express News Service

Food delivery major Zomato has had a troublesome few weeks, with no respite in sight as far as its tussle with restaurant owners is concerned, and several thousand delivery executives going on strike in major business centres Mumbai and Bengaluru.  

Ongoing negotiations between the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) and the company on its discounting policies have not reached a conclusion yet, even though the company has discontinued the contentious Infinity Dining plan offered to its Zomato Gold subscribers and made several other tweaks.

While the NRAI has said there has been positive momentum on talks with both Zomato and rival Swiggy after its latest meeting on Monday, this week, the association is adamant on the Zomato Gold programme.

“NRAI remains steadfast in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is not acceptable in either dine-in or delivery segment,” it had said. The association has been running a #logout campaign against food aggregator platforms that are giving ‘deep discounts’.

Meanwhile, Zomato is also facing trouble from its delivery executives, a large number of whom protested in Mumbai and Bengaluru on Tuesday, demanding better pay and benefits. The company has also laid off nearly 540 employees across customer support, merchant and delivery support teams on September 7, citing improved AI customer query resolutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato Zomato NRAI Zomato Gold programme
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp