Highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tax rate cut announcement 

By PTI

PANAJI: Following are the highlights of the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on reduction in corporate tax and other fiscal relief measures for the economy to promote growth and investment:

However, lower tax is applicable if the companies do not avail any exemption/incentive, and commence production by March 31, 2023

New domestic companies incorporated on or after Oct 1, 2019, making fresh investment in manufacturing can pay income-tax at a rate of 15 pc; the earlier rate was 25 per cent

Also, such companies shall not be required to pay Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT)

The effective tax rate for such companies now stands at 25.17 per cent including cess and surcharge; earlier it was 34.94 per cent

The corporate tax rate has been slashed to 22 per cent for domestic companies not availing any incentives/exemptions; earlier rate 30 per cent

Their effective tax rate will be 17.01 per cent inclusive of surcharge and cess; earlier the rate was 29.12 per cent

These companies, too, will not be required to pay MAT

For cos which continues to avail exemptions/incentives, the MAT has been reduced from 18.5 per cent to 15 per cent

Enhanced super-rich tax on capital gains on the sale of a share in hands has been removed

An enhanced surcharge will also not apply to capital gains on the sale of a security in the hands of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)