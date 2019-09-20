Home Business

Reduction in corporate tax rate welcome, doubtful whether investment will revive: Congress' Jairam Ramesh

The government on Friday slashed the income tax rate for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms.

Published: 20th September 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday welcomed the reduction in corporate tax rate but expressed doubts on whether the step will revive investment.

The government's move, he said, does nothing to dispel the fear that pervades India Inc.

"A headline-itis afflicted, panic-stricken Modi Sarkar has cut corporate tax rates less than 3 months after a Budget and 4 months before the next one. This is welcome but it is doubtful whether an investment will revive. This does nothing to dispel the fear that pervades in India Inc'," he said on Twitter.

The government on Friday slashed the income tax rate for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms to boost economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the reduction in tax rates has been done by promulgating an ordinance to an amendment to the Income Tax Act.

TAGS
Jairam Ramesh congress Nirmala Sitharaman corporate tax
