Home Business

Scooter sales skid as demand remains sluggish

Meanwhile, the biggest market share gainer is Suzuki Motorcycle India, which sold 2,25,741 scooters in April-July 2019, seeing 26.34 per cent growth YoY.

Published: 20th September 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Automobile sales data has been throwing surprises every month. While all categories have been registering a volatile trend in sales in the past few months, the contraction in scooter sales has come as a bolt from the blue as the country heads to an unprecedented rural economic crisis.

In July this year, total dispatches in the segment saw a drop of 12 per cent at 5,26,504 units. Sales further plunged 22.19 per cent in August with volumes of 5.2 lakh units, down from 6.69 lakh units a year ago, shows SIAM data.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, the country’s largest scooter maker, has recently altered its two-wheeler production plans amid weak sales. In April-July 2019, Honda sold a total of 11,48,794 units of its best-seller Activa, down 21.18 per cent as compared to a year ago period. In the process, its scooter market share has reduced by about 4 per cent to 56.29 per cent from 60.30 per cent in April-July 2018. Scooters contributed 64 per cent to the total sales volume. Another sizeable market share drop is with Hero MotoCorp, which sees its share drop to 7.59 per cent from 10.02 per cent a year ago. The company sold a total of 1,54,922 units in April-July 2019, which marks a sharp YoY decline of 36 per cent. However, TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycle India seem to be benefitting from the slowing sales of HMSI and Hero. TVS Motor sold a total of 3,81,762 units in April-July 2019, down a marginal 1.52 per cent YoY, which can be put down to poor consumer sentiment.

This decline, analysts say, comes as surprise primarily because even as the two-wheeler industry has been under an analytical microscope with volumes slowing down and even showing a negative growth, the scooter segment was a darling in the two-wheeler space not too long ago, registering double-digit growth. Declining sales notwithstanding, the silver lining is that the share of scooter in the overall share of the two-wheeler market remains a good 31 per cent.

However, industry executives say the plunge is because of the price hikes. “While much of motorcycle sales has fallen on the back of weak demand from rural economy, scooter sales has fallen mainly because of price hikes,” said the senior executive of a leading OEM. “Since the change in third-party motor insurance norms in 2018 and the addition of safety features, scooter prices have gone up by nearly Rs 5,000-7,000 per unit. As a result, the price-sensitive urban consumers, who are the main buyers of scooters, have gone to the wait-and-watch mode. Any relief on the GST front, which would enable us to pass the benefit, may help in the revival of scooter demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, the biggest market share gainer is Suzuki Motorcycle India, which sold 2,25,741 scooters in April-July 2019, seeing 26.34 per cent growth YoY.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scooter sales automobiles sales
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp