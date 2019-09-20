Home Business

Sensex zooms after Nirmala Sitharaman's Rs 1.45 lakh crore tax booster announcement

The government has decided to not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in companies liable for a securities transaction tax.

Published: 20th September 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 01:04 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference ahead of the 37th meeting of the GST Council in Panaji Friday September 20, 2019. MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey are also seen. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 1,838.92 points in the morning session on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to revive the ailing economy.

In a major booster to the market, the government has decided to not levy the enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gain arising on sale of equity shares in companies liable for a securities transaction tax.

Also, the super-rich tax will not apply on capital gains from the sale of any security including derivatives in hands of foreign portfolio investors.

In another relief, the minister said listed companies which have announced a buyback of shares prior to July 5 will not be charged with super-rich tax.

The government has also slashed corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

Sitharaman said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.

This, she said, is being done to promote investment and growth.

The 30-share index zoomed 1,838.92 points, or 5.09 per cent, to 37,932.39​ at 1225 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 519.70 points, or 4.85 per cent, to 11,224.50.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rallying up to 9 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS and NTPC were trading in the red.

The rupee too appreciated 66 paise to 70.68 against US dollar following the finance minister's announcements.

