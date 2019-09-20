Tata Motors unveils EV tech brand Ziptron

By Express News Service

In its quest to be a major player in electric mobility, Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) technology brand Ziptron, which will form the basis of future Tata EVs. The brand will start operations during the fourth quarter of FY 2019-20.

According to the company, Ziptron is the building block towards Tata Motors’ consistent strive for commonality, to drive economies of scale and to make new technologies affordable for Indian consumers. Ziptron comes with distinctive characteristics like efficient high voltage system; zippy performance; long-range, fast charging capability; best-in-industry dust-and-water proof battery system with a warranty of eight years, and adherence to IP67 standard, claims Tata Motors. Further, Ziptrop utilises smart regenerative braking to charge the battery on the drive.

Speaking at the launch, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “We are proud to present this state-of-the-art technology brand, Ziptron, which has been designed in-house while utilising our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology will deliver a thrilling driving experience to our customers aspiring to go green.”

Clearly, Ziptron is part of the company’s reworked EV strategy under which four models are being lined up to enter the electric mobility market in next 12-18 months. The company will most likely showcase the first product with the new powertrain at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The first all-electric model to debut with this new electric power and drive train will be Nexon EV, followed by longer range Tigor EV and premium hatchback Altroz.