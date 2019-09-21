Home Business

Tax cut set to boost Ind Inc earnings, but not investments in the short term

Analysts say the surprise move is sure to boost the dangling bottom line of companies struggling with a slump in demand, but it may not turn around the business cycle.

Published: 21st September 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, finance minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Diwali came early for India Inc after the government slashed effective corporate tax to a record low of 25.17 per cent, inclusive of all cess and surcharges, for domestic companies.

What's more, new manufacturing firms, incorporated after October 1 will have to pay even lower effective tax rate of 17.01 per cent provided they start manufacturing by 2023 --- that is, a year before the next general elections.

Analysts say the surprise move is sure to boost the dangling bottom line of companies struggling with a slump in demand, but it may not turn around the business cycle immediately with part of the tax windfall finding its way into savings given the economy is facing aggregate demand shortfall.

While companies in the FMCG, capital goods and steel sectors will see the maximum benefit as many of them have an effective tax rate of over 30 per cent, auto and pharma companies may see lower respite as the effective tax rate is already about 24-25 per cent due to various exemptions the companies avail.

ALSO READ | US corporate sector hails India's move to slash income tax rate for companies

Broadly, the lower rates will improve profit after tax of companies by three per cent to nine per cent depending on their tax bracket.

"The immediate impact of the tax cut would be more on corporate earnings. Since the tax liabilities would come down, corporates would either be able to maintain their profitability or even come out of loss," says Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings.

However, the current tax cuts is unlikely to turn around the lean business cycle. Think about it this way: if you’re a CEO and you have difficulty selling your products profitably now, why would lower taxes make you produce more? Even a zero per cent tax rate is no help if you lack customers.

In other words, the tax rate is just one-factor businesses consider when deciding to expand. The far more important question is the consumer's appetite to spend.

ALSO READ: On trailblazer Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman engages slowdown monster in bare-knuckle fight

“The current constraint on the economy is aggregate demand shortfall, whereas today’s measures amount to supply-side push. As a result, in the near term, part of the tax bounty may find its way into savings instead of being spent (tax-cut multiplier tends to sag during downturns),” explains Kapil Gupta, chief economist, Edelweiss Research.

Take the case of the United States for instance --- President Trump’s tax cuts failed to lift business investment despite a strong business cycle. That apart, private investments are long-term measures and capex revival may still have to wait especially when global headwinds still persist, Gupta adds.

Industry players, too, agree that GST relief perhaps would have delivered higher multiplier as it would have reduced prices and immediately left customers with more disposable income to spend. Mayank Shah, category head at biscuit maker Parle Products, admits that the move will improve profits for companies.

However, he adds, the lower rates “would give some sort of cushion, but it will probably not work the way a rationalisation in GST rate would have worked."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
corporate tax Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister India GDP India economy
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp