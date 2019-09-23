Home Business

Effective tax rate to come down by 8-9 percentage points: PNB Housing Finance after corporate tax cut

The effective tax rate for domestic companies reduced to 25.17 per cent from 34.94 per cent inclusive of surcharge and cess.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PNB Housing Finance on Monday said the company's effective tax rate will come down by 8-9 percentage points following the government's decision to slash corporate tax rate.

For 2018-19, the effective tax rate of PNB Housing Finance on a consolidated basis was 31.30 per cent. On September 20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slashing the basic corporate tax rate for domestic companies to 22 per cent from 30 per cent.

The effective tax rate for domestic companies reduced to 25.17 per cent from 34.94 per cent inclusive of surcharge and cess.

"Considering the tax reductions per the announcement, the expected reduction in the effective tax rate for PNB Housing can be anywhere between 8-9 per cent," it said in a regulatory filing.

As per the government's latest investment boosting measure, new manufacturing companies that start production on or before March 31, 2023, and are incorporated on or after October 1, 2019, will have an option to pay tax at 15 per cent if they do not avail any exemption/incentive.

The effective tax rate for such companies will be 17.01 per cent, inclusive of surcharge and cess. This is a very positive move and is expected to result in enhanced economic activity along with the reduction in tax rates, PNB Housing Finance said.

Company's Managing Director Sanjaya Gupta said a slew of measures have been taken by the government to revive the economy and housing finance sector.

"This includes measures like relaxation in minimum holding period to six months for securitisation, additional liquidity support to NHB for further lending to HFCs, on-lending of housing loans up to Rs 20 lakh to be qualified under PSL (priority sector lending), relaxation in ECB end-use and fund for real estate sector, which are all positive for housing finance sector," Gupta said.

These measures will boost liquidity in HFCs (housing finance companies) and shall immensely help in enhancing the sector's fund position and further strengthen the asset-liability management.

Moreover, the reduction in the corporate tax rate will be a big boost to the capital base and help revive the growth and employment generation across all sectors, Gupta added. The stock of the company traded 2.43 per cent down at Rs 663 on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PNB Housing Finance PNB Corporate tax rate cut corporate tax
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp