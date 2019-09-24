10 things to know about RBI's restrictions on PMC bank

-
The Reserve Bank of India imposed operational restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank).
-
The restriction will remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business of the bank on September 23.
-
Customers will not be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 1000 per account.
-
The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions until further notice from the RBI.
-
The bank, which has 137 branches across the country, will not be able to grant or renew any loans.
-
The Mumbai-based bank cannot incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.
-
It should not transfer or dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI directions.
-
A copy of the new RBI directive will be forwarded to each depositor and will displayed on bank's website.
-
The Reserve Bank said it may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances.
-
As of March 2019, PMC Bank had deposits and advances of Rs 11,617 crore and Rs 8,383 crore, respectively.
